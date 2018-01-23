Scotch est le premier logiciel de partitionnement généraliste à ''franchir la barrière des 32 bits''

What is Scotch ?

SCOTCH is a project carried out within the BACCHUS team of Inria Bordeaux - Sud-Ouest and at the Laboratoire Bordelais de Recherche en Informatique (LaBRI) of the Universite de Bordeaux. Its goal is to apply graph theory, with a "divide and conquer" approach, to scientific computing problems such as graph partitioning, static mapping, and sparse matrix ordering.