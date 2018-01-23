Sites Inria

Séverine Valerius - 8/10/2010

Scotch est le premier logiciel de partitionnement généraliste à ''franchir la barrière des 32 bits''

We announce the  release, as libre/free software, of  revision 5.1.10 of the SCOTCH  and  PT-SCOTCH  software  package  and  library  for  sequential and parallel  graph  partitioning,  sequential mesh/hypergraph  partitioning and static mapping, and sequential and parallel sparse matrix block ordering.

  • Scotch and PT-Scotch are  now fully 64-bit. PT-Scotch 5.1.10 has been able to bipartition  a graph of  more than  2.4 billion  vertices,  distributed
     across 2048 processors, on machine platine of French CCRT computer center. Weak scalability  experiments  were carried out up  to 8192  processors on machine hera at LLNL.
  • PT-Scotch now  has improved load  balance capabilities,  which allow it to enforce almost exact load balance across domains whenever requested.
  • New command-line  and library options  allow users to tailor  easily their strategies  according to  their needs: quality,  speed,  scalability, load balance, etc.
  • Parallel static  mapping will be  available in the next  release, as well as parallel direct k-way graph partitioning.

What is Scotch ?

SCOTCH is a project carried out within  the BACCHUS  team of Inria Bordeaux - Sud-Ouest and at the Laboratoire Bordelais de Recherche en Informatique (LaBRI) of the Universite de Bordeaux. Its goal is  to apply graph theory, with a "divide and conquer" approach, to scientific computing problems such as graph partitioning, static mapping, and sparse matrix ordering.

