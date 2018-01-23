Logiciel
Scotch est le premier logiciel de partitionnement généraliste à ''franchir la barrière des 32 bits''
We announce the release, as libre/free software, of revision 5.1.10 of the SCOTCH and PT-SCOTCH software package and library for sequential and parallel graph partitioning, sequential mesh/hypergraph partitioning and static mapping, and sequential and parallel sparse matrix block ordering.
Scotch and PT-Scotch are now fully 64-bit. PT-Scotch 5.1.10 has been able to bipartition a graph of more than 2.4 billion vertices, distributed
across 2048 processors, on machine platine of French CCRT computer center. Weak scalability experiments were carried out up to 8192 processors on machine hera at LLNL.
- PT-Scotch now has improved load balance capabilities, which allow it to enforce almost exact load balance across domains whenever requested.
- New command-line and library options allow users to tailor easily their strategies according to their needs: quality, speed, scalability, load balance, etc.
- Parallel static mapping will be available in the next release, as well as parallel direct k-way graph partitioning.
What is Scotch ?
SCOTCH is a project carried out within the BACCHUS team of Inria Bordeaux - Sud-Ouest and at the Laboratoire Bordelais de Recherche en Informatique (LaBRI) of the Universite de Bordeaux. Its goal is to apply graph theory, with a "divide and conquer" approach, to scientific computing problems such as graph partitioning, static mapping, and sparse matrix ordering.
Mots-clés : Partitionnement Logiciel Bordeaux Sud-Ouest
