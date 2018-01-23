Workshop

HOSCAR project

This workshop is part of the collaborative project between the CNP (Brazil) - Inria which involves Brazilian and French researchers in the field of computational science and scientific computing. Date : 2/09/2013 au 5/09/2013

2/09/2013 au 5/09/2013 Lieu : Inria Bordeaux - Sud-Ouest

Inria Bordeaux - Sud-Ouest Organisateurs : François Pellegrini, Pierre Ramet, Stéphane Lanteri, Pedro Dias, Frederic Valentin, Antônio Tadeu Gomes, Fabio Porto

The general objective of the workshop is to setup a Brazil-France collaborative effort for taking full benefits of future high-performance massively parallel architectures in the framework of very large-scale datasets and numerical simulations. To this end, the workshop proposes multidisciplinary lectures ranging from exploiting the massively parallel architectures with high-performance programming languages, software components, and libraries, to devising numerical schemes and scalable solvers for systems of differential equations.

Localisation

Keywords: High Performance Computing Computational sciences Numerical simulation Inria Bordeaux - Sud-Ouest