Turbulence et Simulation : la belle et la bête
"Interfaces", le colloque scientifique aquitain des sciences numériques. Ce cycle de conférences accueille plusieurs fois dans l'année des scientifiques du monde entier reconnus pour la qualité de leurs travaux et des résultats qu'ils produisent. Les sujets traités ont bien sûr un impact dans les domaines informatiques et mathématiques appliquées mais sont aussi caractérisés par leur croisement avec d'autres sciences et d’autres domaines. La médecine, les Sciences Humaines et Sociales, l’art sont par exemple des thématiques abordées.
- Date : 10/03/2016
- Lieu : Centre de Recherche Inria Bordeaux - Sud-Ouest -- Campus de l'université de Bordeaux à 11h00
- Intervenants : Gianluca Iaccarino - Mechanical Engineering Department & Institute for Computational Mathematical Engineering, Stanford University
- Organisateurs : Centre de Recherche Inria Bordeaux - Sud-Ouest
Pour sa troisième édition, Interfaces • Colloque scientifique aquitain des sciences numériques, accueille :
Gianluca Iaccarino
Mechanical Engineering Department and Institute for Computational Mathematical Engineering, Stanford University
L'exposé se tiendra en anglais et sera suivi d'un pot.
Turbulence and Computers: Beauty and the Beast
Extremely powerful computers with up to 100,000 processors have enabled unprecedented numerical simulations that are pushing the boundaries of knowledge. Join Prof. Gianluca Iaccarino as he demonstrates how he and colleagues from the Center for Turbulence Research at Stanford University are using the world’s largest computers to study fluid dynamics in interesting ways. The talk will describe several applications including creating a planet in seven days, quieting noisy jets and slowing a Formula 1 car. In this talk, Prof. Iaccarino will provide a window into intriguing physical phenomena, the challenges of extreme-scale computations and include plenty of computer graphics and art illustrating the fascinating beauty of fluid turbulence.
Associate Professor
Mechanical Engineering & the Institute for Computational and Mathematical Engineering (ICME), Stanford University.
I am an Associate Professor in the Mechanical Engineering and the Institute for Computational and Mathematical Engineering (ICME) here at Stanford. I am Italian (from Sorrento, in south of Italy) and moved to Stanford in 1998. My research is in computer simulations of fluid dynamic problems with applications to energy generation, propulsion, aerodynamics. I am interested in uncertainy analysis and computational mathematics. I teach classes in fluid dynamics, numerical methods, linear algebra, uncertainty analysis... I direct the Exascale Computing Engineering Center, the Institute for Computational and Mathematical Engineering (with Margot Gerritsen), the Thermal Fluid Science Affiliates Program and the Uncertainty Quantification Laboratory I am an associate editor of the Journal of Computational Physics, the Applied Mechanics Review and Flow, Turbulence and Combustion.
Keywords: Informatique Sciences du numérique Workshop Conférence Colloque Mathémathiques Interfaces Centre de recherche Inria Bordeaux - Sud-Ouest Gianluca Iaccarino Quantification des incertitudes Mécanique des fluides
