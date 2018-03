Logiciel embarqué et responsabilité. Dysfonctionnements, accidents : à qui la faute ?

11h50 - 12h30

Ecosystem-based assurance for plug-and-play medical system Oleg Sokolsky - University of Pennsylvania Traditional safety-critical systems are designed and integrated by a systems integrator. The system integrator can assess the safety of the completed system before it is deployed. In medicine, there is a desire to transition from the traditional approach to a new model wherein a user can combine various devices post-hoc to create a new composite system that addresses a specific clinical scenario. Ensuring the safety of these systems is challenging: Safety is a property of systems that arises from the interaction of system components and it’s not possible to assess overall system safety by assessing a single component in isolation. We consider a platform-oriented approach to providing assurance for plug & play medical systems, as well as an associated assurance argument pattern. The assurance strategy relies on a clear separation of responsibilities between different ecosystem actors, such as vendors of medical devices, interoperability platforms, clinical applications, health delivery organizations, and regulatory authorities. We believe that this approach will allow to determine liability of each actor in case of a system failure, in a predictable and fair way. Oleg Sokolsky (pdf, 2 Mo)