Systèmes de Transports Intelligents : Algorithmes et technologies

The Grenoble Traffic Lab (GTL http://necs.inrialpes.fr/pages/reseach/gtl.php ) initiative is an experimental real-time traffic data center (platform) intended to collect traffic road infrastructure information in real-time with minimum latency and fast sampling periods. The main elements of the GTL are: real-time data-base, traffic forecasting & control algorithms, and a software component-oriented platform. Sensed information come from a dense wireless sensor network providing macroscopic traffic signals such as fluxes and velocities. The talk first present our holistic view of the problem, provides the rationality of using Flow-conservation models as a basis to design new technologies on physical-oriented forecasting & control algorithms, and finally also discuss issues on object/component real-time software platform design for the integration, test and validation those algorithms.

14h30 - 15h00 Traffic Control in action Markos Papageorgiou , Dynamic Systems and Simulation Laboratory, Université de Crète Daily traffic congestion on urban road and motorway networks around the world continues to increase, with detrimental effects on travel times, traffic safety, fuel consumption and environmental pollution. Traffic congestion is only partly due to high demand, since the appearing congestion degrades the expensive infrastructure capacity essentially at the only times it is actually needed, i.e. during the daily peak periods. Traffic control measures, if properly designed and deployed, may lead to substantial savings of travel time, fuel consumption and environmental impact, along with an improvement of traffic safety. The presentation will outline some related traffic control problems and methods, with a focus on practicable results. More specifically, the areas of urban signal control; motorway traffic control (local and coordinated ramp metering, variable speed limit control, mainstream traffic flow control); merging traffic control; and route information and guidance will be addressed, along with the presentation of some selected field results.