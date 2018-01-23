Conférence

SSS 2016, 18th International Symposium on Stabilization, Safety, and Security of Distributed Systems

SSS 2016, international Symposium on Stabilization, Safety, and Security of Distributed will take place in Lyon, from November 07-11 Date : 7/11/2016 au 10/11/2016

The Symposium on Stabilization, Safety, and Security of Distributed Systems is an international forum for researchers and practitioners working on the design and development of distributed systems that guarantee specific desired properties despite adversity, or that are able to restore the desired properties following adversarial perturbations in the computing medium building on the principles of self­-stabilization.

Research in distributed computing and distributed systems continues its vibrant development, marked by the importance of dynamic systems, such as peer-­to-­peer networks, large-­scale wireless sensor networks, mobile ad hoc networks, mobile agent computing, opportunistic networks etc.

Moreover, new applications such as grid and web services, banking and e-­commerce, e­-voting, e­-health and robotics, aerospace and avionics, automotive, industrial process control, have joined the expanded landscape of distributed systems.

It is becoming increasingly important to endow all such systems with built-­in means for self­-management, self­-protection, and self­-repair.

The symposium encourages the submission of original contributions spanning fundamental research and practical applications within its scope, covered by the three symposium tracks.

Keywords: SSS16 - Lyon - Inria Grenoble - Sympsosium - Stabilization - Safety - Security of Distributed Systems