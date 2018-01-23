Spring School
The 8th winter school on Hot Topics in Distributed Computing.
Inria
Le Centre Inria Grenoble Rhône-Alpes organise la 8ème École d'Hiver sur les thèmes émergents en informatique répartie (HTDC ).
Cette école d'hiver comprendra un ensemble d'exposés par des chercheurs de renommée internationale sur des thèmes porteurs : sécurité, réseaux sociaux, systèmes multi-coeurs, langages dédiés, model-checking, etc. Cette année, le champ d'application de l'école s'étendra aussi vers le calcul de haute performance, les plates-formes de cloud computing et les algorithmes.
- Date : 15/03/2015 au 20/03/2015
- Lieu : Flaine, France
Programme
Dimanche 15 mars
18H30 : Accueil
Lundi 16 mars
- 9h00 – 11h45: “Autonomous cloud resource management for robustness, performance, and cost and energy efficiency”, Erik Elmroth
- 13h30 – 16h15: Temps libre
- 17h – 19h45: “An overview of fault-tolerance techniques for high-performance computing”, Yves Robert
Mardi 17 mars
- 9h00 – 11h45: “TBA”, Peter Pietzuch
- 13h30 – 16h15: Temps libre
- 17h – 19h45: Doctoral session
Mercredi 18 mars
- 9h00 – 11h45: “TBA”, George Giakkoupis
- 13h30 – 16h15: Temps libre
- 17h – 19h45: “Information Centric Netwoking: Addressing Information at the Network Level”, Antonio Cazaniga
Jeudi 19 mars
- 9h00 – 11h45: “Programming and optimization in the multi/many core era”, Henk Sips
- 13h30 – 16h15: Temps libre
- 17h – 19h45: Doctoral session
Vendredi 20 mars
- 9h00 – 11h45: “TBA”, Stefano Ceri
Keywords: HTDC2015 Distributed Computing