Grande Region Security and Reliability Day

Security and reliability are interdisciplinary areas, drawing from several fields: mathematics (number theory, statistics, logic), computer science (algorithms, information theory, cryptology, formal methods, computational complexity, software engineering), electrical engineering (electronics, signal acquisition and processing, secure hardware design), management (security and quality policies, risk assessment) and social aspects (security awareness, ethical and legal issues, privacy). Date : 16/03/2016

16/03/2016

Organisateurs : Steve Kremer (Inria), Anne-Lise Charbonnier (Inria)

The objective of the Grande Region Security and Reliability Day (GRSRD) is to increase scientific interaction in security and reliability at the regional level. The workshop provides a platform for exchange of ideas, discussion and co-operation. It focuses on the Grande Region, but is open to submissions and participation of the whole scientific community working in security and reliability. The GRSRD is jointly organized by the University of Luxembourg, Inria Nancy - Grand Est, Saarland University, and the University of Trier.

The scientific day will be held at Inria Nancy - Grand Est, 615, rue du Jardin Botanique, 54600 Villers-lès-Nancy, France

Click here to register.

