Conférence scientifique

Rencontres Inria et LJLL en calcul scientifique

Date : 20/02/2017

20/02/2017 Lieu : 2 rue Simone Iff (ou: 41 rue du Charolais) - Salle Lions 1, bâtiment C - 11h00

Intervenant(s) : Christian Scheider (Université de Vienne)

Bistability of lamellipodial fragments

In experiments bistability of lamellipodial fragments has been observed with perturbation induced switching between a nonpolarized-nonmoving and a polarized-moving state.

The Filament Based Lamellipodium Model, a two-dimensional, anisotropic, two-phase model of the lamellipodium is used to explain the bistability as a phenomenon induced by actin-myosin interaction.

The bistability is obtained both analytically in a strongly simplified model, and numerically in simulations of the full model.

Mots-clés : Rencontres LJLL India Calcul scientifique Lamellipodial fragments