Probabilities and Mixed Criticalities, two hot topics of the real-time community

Yasmina Abdeddaïm is associate professor at ESIEE-Paris, University Paris-Est. She is member of Laboratoire d'Informatique Gaspard-Monge- LIGM in the Software, Network and Real-Time team. In 2002, she obtained a Ph.D. degree, from INP Grenoble prepared in VERIMAG laboratory. From 2002 to 2005, she was a postdoc at Laboratoire d'Infomatique Fondamentale de Marseille. Her research concerns mainly real-time scheduling and formal methods for real-time systems. Date : 10/03/2017

Date : 10/03/2017

Inria Paris - Bâtiment C, salle C234 à 10h00 Intervenant(s) : Yasmina Abdeddaïm

A mixed criticality system, is a system with several component of different criticalities. The main challenge in mixed criticality systems is to execute efficiently all the components in the same platform while guaranteeing that lowest criticality components do not disturb highest criticality ones. In this seminar, I will present a probabilistic real-time task model for mixed criticality systems and a probabilistic schedulability analysis for this model. The analysis extends the existing state of the art probabilistic analysis to the case of mixed criticalities, taking into account both the level of assurance at which each task needs to be certified, as well as the possible criticalities at which the system may execute. This work is a join work with Dorin Maxim, and has emerged from the Dagstuhl Seminar 15121 on Mixed Criticality.

