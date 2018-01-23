Séminaire des équipes de recherche

Verified Characteristic Formulae for CakeML

Date : 18/04/2017

2 rue Simone Iff (ou: 41 rue du Charolais) - Salle Lions 1, bâtiment C - 10h30 Intervenant(s) : Armaël Guéneau

Characteristic Formulae (CF) offer a productive, principled approach to generating verification conditions for higher-order imperative programs, but so far the soundness of CF has only been considered with respect to an informal specification of a programming language (OCaml).

In this talk, I will explain how we built a fully-fledged CF framework for the formally specified CakeML programming language. Our framework extends the existing CF approach to support exceptions and I/O, thereby covering the full feature set of CakeML, and comes with a formally verified soundness theorem. I will also show how the CF framework integrates with existing proof techniques for verifying CakeML programs. This validates the CF approach, and allows users to prove end-to-end theorems for higher-order imperative programs.

Mots-clés : Gallium Inria de Paris Characteristic Formulae CakeML