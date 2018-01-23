Séminaire des équipes de recherche

An Effectful Way to Eliminate Addiction to Dependence

Date : 4/05/2017

4/05/2017 Lieu : 2 rue Simone Iff (ou: 41 rue du Charolais) - Salle Lions 1, bâtiment C - 10h30

2 rue Simone Iff (ou: 41 rue du Charolais) - Salle Lions 1, bâtiment C - 10h30 Intervenant(s) : Pierre-Marie Pédrot (Université de Ljubljana)

We define a syntactic monadic translation of type theory, called the weaning translation, that allows for a large range of effects in dependent type theory, such as exceptions, non-termination, non-determinism or writing operation.

Through the light of a call-by-push-value decomposition, we explain why the traditional approach fails with type dependency and justify our approach. Crucially, the construction requires that the universe of algebras of the monad forms itself an algebra. The weaning translation applies to a version of the Calculus of Inductive Constructions with a restricted version of dependent elimination, dubbed Baclofen Type Theory, which we conjecture is the proper generic way to mix effects and dependence. This provides the first effectful version of CIC, which can be implemented as a Coq plugin.

Mots-clés : Inductive Constructions Gallium Inria de Paris Dependence