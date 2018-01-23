Séminaire des équipes de recherche

Séminaire Gallium

Date : 15/05/2017

15/05/2017 Lieu : 2 rue Simone Iff (ou: 41 rue du Charolais)

10h00 - The RMT Tool for Rewriting Modulo Theories

Salle Lions 2, bâtiment C

Ștefan Ciobâcă (Universitatea Alexandru Ioan Cuza din Iasi)

We introduce RMT, a tool that combines term rewriting with satisfiability modulo theories. Rewrite rules in RMT are interpreted modulo a builtin model so that a rule such as: f(x * 3 + 1) => g(x)

has the expected meaning in the sense that f(10) will rewrite in one step into f(3), when f is an uninterpreted function symbol and +, * are the usual functions over the naturals. RMT contains procedures for proving reachability and equivalence properties. We show how to use RMT to prove partial correctness and total/partial equivalence of programs, when the language semantics is given as a set of rewrite rules. This is work in progress, jointly with Dorel Lucanu.

11h00 - Equations: a tool for programming with dependent types

Salle Lions 1, bâtiment C

Cyprin Mangin (Université Paris Diderot)

Dependent types are a part of what makes a proof assistant such as Coq a useful tool, and yet programming with them often raises some difficulties. Equations is a tool that aims at making this process easier, by bridging the gap between what we, as users, want to write, and what the Coq kernel will accept as a valid proof term.

In this presentation, we will first recall what are dependent types and what are those difficulties and follow with a comprehensive description of the main algorithm behind Equations. The rest of the talk will focus on the concrete usage of Equations and several examples to showcase the different features it offers.

