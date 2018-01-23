Conférence scientifique

Conférence EWSHM 2014

Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) is an emerging technology, dealing with the development and implementation of techniques and systems where monitoring, inspection and damage detection become an integral part of structures and thus a matter of automation. It further merges with a variety of techniques related to diagnostics and prognostics of structures such as aircrafts, bridges, buildings, power-plants, etc. Date : 8/07/2014 au 11/07/2014

8/07/2014 au 11/07/2014 Lieu : Nantes, France

EWSHM addresses a fairly wide field in science including subjects such as:

Physical monitoring principles in general (visual, mechanical, acoustic, electrical, thermal, etc.)

Signal processing (FFT, wavelet, PCA, feature extraction, pattern recognition, etc.)

Structural simulation (stress & strain, modal, acoustics, electromagnetics, thermal, neural networks, etc.)

Sensors and sensor systems (network, wireless and smart sensors piezoelectric, fibre optic, electromagnetic, MEMS, nano agents, etc.)

Principles of SHM-based structural monitoring, design, and maintenance

SHM applications (aerospace, marine, railway, automotive, pipelines, civil engineering, energy generation and distribution, production, etc.)

Following the success of the previous conference in 2012, EWSHM is organized jointly with the European Conference of the Prognostics and Health Management Society (PHME). Prognostics and Health Management (PHM) has become an increasingly important subject, specifically within the context of getting SHM into application. The Conference will bring together the global community of PHM experts from industry, academia, and government in application areas such as energy, aerospace, transportation, automotive, and industrial automation. The conference will feature tutorials, a panel session, technical papers and a joint session with SHM.