Motions in games

MIG 2012 : The 5th international conference on Motion in Games

MIG 2012, the 5th international conference on Motion in Games Rennes, France, November 15-17, 2012. Date : 15/11/2012 au 17/11/2012

15/11/2012 au 17/11/2012 Lieu : Centre de recherche Inria Rennes - Bretagne Atlantique

Games have become a very important medium for education, therapy and entertainment. Motion plays a crucial role in computer games. Characters move around, objects are manipulated or move due to physical constraints, entities are animated, and the camera moves through the scene. Even the motion of the player nowadays is used as input to games. Motion is currently studied in many different areas of research, including graphics and animation, game technology, robotics, simulation, computer vision, and also physics, psychology, and urban studies. Cross-fertilization between these communities can considerably advance the state-of-the-art in the area. The goal of the Motion in Games conference is to bring together researchers from this variety of fields to present their most recent results, to initiate collaborations, and to contribute to the establishment of the research area. The conference will consist of regular paper sessions, poster presentations, and as well as presentations by a selection of internationally renowned speakers in all areas related to games and simulation. The conference includes entertaining cultural and social events that foster casual and friendly interactions among the participants.

Keywords: Motions in Games MIG 2012 INRIA Rennes - Bretagne Atlantique