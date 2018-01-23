Worshop
Transdiciplinary workshop on human motion analysis and synthesis
Vendredi 26 juin 2015, se tiendra de 9h00 à 17h00 au centre Inria Rennes - Bretagne Atlantique, le workshop "Transdiciplinary workshop on human motion analysis and synthesis".
- Date : 26/06/2015
- Lieu : Inria Rennes - Bretagne Atlantique, salle Markov
Programme :
9h00 - 9h15 Introduction
9h15 - 11h15 Session 1
- 9h15 - 9h55 : "How does the sole geometry of goal oriented locomotor trajectories reveal the role of perception? " par Jean-Paul Laumond, LAAS-CNRS, Toulouse, France
- 9h55 - 10h35 : "Behavioral Dynamics Approach to Pedestrian and Crowd Behavior " par William H. Warren, Brown University, Providence, USA
- 10h35 - 11h15 : "Visual servoing, an intuitive motion control approach " par Francois Chaumette, Inria, Rennes, France
11h15 - 12h15 Demonstrations @ Immersia 3
12h15 - 13h45 Lunch
13h45 - 14h25 Session 2
- 13h45 - 14h25 : "Crowds for real-time applications " par Nuria Pelechano, Barcelona University, Spain
- 14h25 - 15h05 : "Title TBA" par Ronan Boulic, EPFL, Switzerland
- 15h05 - 15h45 : "Motion synthesis and planning by spatial relationship descriptors " par Taku Komura, Edinbourgh University, Scotland
- 15h45 - 16h25 : "Guiding style in optimized control of character locomotion, balance, and multi-finger manipulation " par Paul Kry, McGill University, Montreal, Canada
16h25 - 17h00 Conclusion
