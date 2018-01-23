Workshop

WOS6: 6th Inria/Technicolor workshop on big data and analytics

Jeudi 24 novembre prochain, se déroulera la sixième édition de WOS6 "big data and analytics". Ce workshop est ouvert au public et se tiendra dans les locaux de Technicolor aux Champs Blancs à Cesson-Sévigné. Date : 24/11/2016

24/11/2016 Lieu : Technicolor - Les Champs Blancs - Cesson-Sévigné (35)

La participation au workshop est gratuite mais l'inscription est obligatoire et doit être fait avant le 2 novembre .

Programme :

8h45 OPENING

SESSION 1

• Pierre Louis Roman, Inria, "Bringing secure Bitcoin transactions to your smartphone ".

• Remi Bois, Inria, "Automatic creation of navigation links in multimedia content ".

• Bastien Confais, Benoit Parrein et Adrien Lebre, LS2N Nantes, "Which storage system for FoG computing ".

• Laurent Mathy, Montefiore Institute, Liège, To be announced .

SESSION 2 (11h-12h30)

• Imad Aad, Swisscom, Switzerland, "The non-technical challenges of Privacy ".

• Gabriel Antoniu, Inria, "Spark versus Flink: Understanding Performance in Big Data Analytics Frameworks ".

SESSION 3 ( 14h-15h30)

• Joseph Dureau, SNIPS, Paris, To be announced .

• Pascal Molli, Nantes University, "Federated semantic web ".

SESSION 4 (16h-17h30)

• Peter Triantafillou, University of Glasgow, "Towards Intelligent Big Data Infrastructures ".

• Esther Pacitti, INRIA & Lirmm, Montpellier, "Experiences on Data Management Techniques for Scientific Applications ".

20h00 Dîner à l’Amiral - Rennes (Places limitées)

