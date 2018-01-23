Conférence
CSF 2011
The Computer Security Foundations Symposium is an annual conference for researchers in computer security, to examine current theories of security, the formal models that provide a context for those theories, and techniques for verifying security. It was created in 1988 as a workshop of the IEEE Computer Society Technical Committee on Security and Privacy, in response to a 1986 essay by Don Good entitled "The Foundations of Computer Security - We Need Some." The meeting became a "symposium" in 2007, along with a policy for open, increased attendance.
- Date : 27/06/2011 au 29/06/2011
- Lieu : Abbaye des Vaux de Cernay (France)
- Organisateurs : Inria, IEEE
Localisation
Domaine de l'Abbaye des Vaux de Cernay
78720 Cernay-la-Ville
