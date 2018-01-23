Conférence

EuroSciPy 2011

Date : 25/08/2011 au 28/08/2011

25/08/2011 au 28/08/2011 Lieu : ENS Paris

ENS Paris Intervenants : Marian Perte (Open university), Fernando Perez (UC Berkeley)

Marian Perte (Open university), Fernando Perez (UC Berkeley) Organisateurs : Inria, Logilab

The EuroSciPy meeting is a cross-disciplinary gathering focused on the use and development of the Python language in scientific research.

This event strives to bring together both users and developers of scientific tools, as well as academic research and state of the art industry.

The “Python in Neuroscience” workshop aims at gathering researchers who develop software tools in different branches of neuroscience in order to share ideas, concepts, tools and to foster collaborative projects based on Python language.

It will be held in conjunction with euroSciPy 2011. Dates : August 29-30 2011

Place : Ecole Normale Supérieure (Paris)

Website : http://www.euroscipy.org/card/neurosciences_2011 Main Topics : tools for neural simulation,

electrophysiology data analysis,

data management and databasing in neuroimaging and neuroscience,

stimulus generation

neuroimaging data processing

workflows and pipelines for data processing

massive computation facilities for simulation and data analysis in neuroscience

visualization tools in neuroscience and neuroimaging

Localisation

Keywords: Conference Équipe-projet PARIETAL Saclay - Île-de-France