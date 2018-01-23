Conférence
EuroSciPy 2011
- Date : 25/08/2011 au 28/08/2011
- Lieu : ENS Paris
- Intervenants : Marian Perte (Open university), Fernando Perez (UC Berkeley)
- Organisateurs : Inria, Logilab
The EuroSciPy meeting is a cross-disciplinary gathering focused on the use and development of the Python language in scientific research.
This event strives to bring together both users and developers of scientific tools, as well as academic research and state of the art industry.
The “Python in Neuroscience” workshop
aims at gathering researchers who develop software tools in different branches of neuroscience in order to share ideas, concepts, tools and to foster collaborative projects based on Python language.
It will be held in conjunction with euroSciPy 2011.
Dates
: August 29-30 2011
Place : Ecole Normale Supérieure (Paris)
Website : http://www.euroscipy.org/card/neurosciences_2011
Main Topics :
- tools for neural simulation,
- electrophysiology data analysis,
- data management and databasing in neuroimaging and neuroscience,
- stimulus generation
- neuroimaging data processing
- workflows and pipelines for data processing
- massive computation facilities for simulation and data analysis in neuroscience
- visualization tools in neuroscience and neuroimaging
Localisation
ENS Paris
45 rue d'Ulm
75005 Paris
Keywords: Conference Équipe-projet PARIETAL Saclay - Île-de-France