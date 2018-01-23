Conférence scientifique

Le Professeur Barendregt au centre Inria Saclay - Île-de-France

Jeudi 9 mars à 11h, l'équipe de recherche SpecFun reçoit le professeur Henk Barendregt (Université Radboud de Nimègue, Pays-Bas) au centre Inria Saclay - Île-de-France. Il présentera un exposé intitulé : "Axiomatizing consciousness, with cognitive and soteriological applications" Date : 9/03/2017

9/03/2017 Lieu : Inria Saclay - Île-de-France 1 rue Honoré d'Estienne d'Orves Bâtiment Alan Turing Campus de l'École Polytechnique 91120 Palaiseau

Abstract:

"Despite millenia of efforts in philosophy, science, and phenomenology, a satisfactory scientific definition and explanation of consciousness is still lacking.This paper proposes a description of consciousness based on the axiomatic method of Aristote, by axioms that are inspired by classical Buddhist psychology, computer science, and cognitive neuroscience.

Consciousness is defined as a stream of \emph{configurations} that consist of three components: \emph{object}, \emph{state}, and \emph{action}. The configurations change in discrete moments in time, while their three components influence each other recurrently, depending on the situation in the world. Mindfulness enables modifying the stream of configurations by taking states as objects of consciousness, on which an influence can be exerted.

Several mental mechanisms can be understood by the axiomatic theory. 1. Memory, learning and deconditioning. 2. Worldly and existential (mental) suffering, including clinical phenomena. 3. The Church-Turing thesis on human computability. Applications of the understanding of mental suffering can be found in clinical practice and meditation towards the attenuation and dissolution of existential suffering. The validity of these practices are increasingly investigated in cognitive (neuro)psychology."