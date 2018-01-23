Laboratoire commun Inria / Microsoft Research

Microsoft Research Machine Learning Summit

This event offers highlights from the Machine Learning Summit , providing keynotes from machine learning experts and enlightening discussions with leading scientific and academic researchers about approaches to challenges that are raised by the new era in machine learning. Date : 23/04/2013

23/04/2013 Organisateurs : Microsoft Research

Conférenciers invités :

Andrew Blake : distinguished scientist and laboratory director of Microsoft Research Cambridge (UK) will provide his perspective on the challenges that are associated with machine learning.

Judea Pearl : professor of computer science and statistics, and director of the Cognitive Systems Laboratory at University of California (LA), as well as Turing award recipient for his contribution to artificial intelligence, will present his ideas about data extraction and the discovery of causal effects from data.

Fei-Fei Li : associated professor of Computer Science and director of the Vision Lab at Stanford University, will examine the work of researchers who are teaching computers to extract meaningful information of visual data to perform important tasks.

Avec également l'intervention de Michel Cosnard (président-directeur général d'Inria), Laurent Massoulié (directeur du Laboratoire commun Inria - Microsoft Research) et Francis Bach (Inria Paris-Rocquencourt).

Watch the event Live! Le Microsoft Research Machine Learning Summit sera diffusé en streaming, en direct depuis Paris, le 23 avril 2013 de 13h30 à 17h (Greenwich time) depuis le site internet de l'événement.

Keywords: Laboratoire commun Inria - Microsoft Research Machine Learning Inria Saclay - Île-de-France