Monolix Day 2011
To celebrate the release of version 4 of the Monolix Software, Inria and Lixoft invite you to the third Monolix Day.
- Date : 12/12/2011
- Lieu : Maison de la recherche, Paris 7è
- Intervenants : Marc Lavielle, Jérôme Kalifa, Benjamin Ribba
- Organisateurs : Inria Saclay - Île-de-France
Monolix is a software dedicated to the study of non linear mixed effects models for population analysis in pre-clinical and clinical trials.
During the Monolix Day, you will be given the opportunity to discover the latest version of the Monolix Software, meet the Monolix team and get an overview of the new challenges that the Monolix team intends to address in a near future.
Localisation
Maison de la Recherche
54, rue de Varenne, 75007 Paris
