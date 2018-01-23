Formation

Programmation et génie logiciel

Software Carpentry organise, en partenariat avec Inria, une formation à la programmation et au génie logiciel les 28 et 29 juin 2012 à l'antenne Inria à Paris. Date : 28/06/2012 au 29/06/2012

Inria : 23 avenue d'Italie 75013 Paris Intervenants : Alexandre Gramfort (Inria), Christophe Combelles (Anybox), Konrad Hinsen (Centre de Biophysique Moléculaire, Orléans), Nelle Varoquaux (Mines de Paris)

What: Our goal is to help scientists and engineers become more productive by teaching them basic computing skills like program design, version control. In this two-day boot camp, short tutorials will alternate with hands-on practical exercises. Participants will be encouraged both to help one another, and to apply what they have learned to their own research problems during and between sessions.

Who: The course is aimed at postgraduate students and other scientists who are familiar with basic programming concepts (like loops, conditionals, arrays, and functions) but need help to translate this knowledge into practical tools to help them work more productively.

Requirements: Participants must bring a laptop with a few specific software packages installed. (The list will be sent to participants a week before the boot camp.)

Content: The syllabus for this boot camp will include:

Using version control to manage and share information: an introduction to git and github

Introduction to Python for scientists

Numerical programming with Numpy and Scipy

Localisation

