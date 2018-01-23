Sites Inria

English version

Colloquium

SECSI Colloquium

© INRIA / Sophie Auvin

Le Laboratoire de Spécification et Vérification (LSV) de l'ENS Cachan organise un colloquium de 2 jours avec conférences d'orateurs invités et la soutenance d'HDR de 3 membres de l'équipe SECSI (Stéphanie Delaune, Steve Kremer et Graham Steel).

  • Date : 17/03/2011 au 18/03/2011
  • Lieu : École Normale Supérieure de Cachan
  • Intervenants : John Mitchell (Stanford Unviersity), Ran Canetti (Tel Aviv University), Ralf Küsters (Trier University), Véronique Cortier (LORIA), David Basin (ETH Zurich), Andre Scedrov (University of Pennsylvania), équipe Inria SECSI
  • Organisateurs : LSV

Localisation

Keywords: Equipe SECSI LSV Saclay - Île-de-France

Haut de page

Suivez Inria tout au long de son 50e anniversaire et au-delà !

Siège et centres de recherche Inria

Accès direct


Ressources