SECSI Colloquium
Le Laboratoire de Spécification et Vérification (LSV) de l'ENS Cachan organise un colloquium de 2 jours avec conférences d'orateurs invités et la soutenance d'HDR de 3 membres de l'équipe SECSI (Stéphanie Delaune, Steve Kremer et Graham Steel).
- Date : 17/03/2011 au 18/03/2011
- Lieu : École Normale Supérieure de Cachan
- Intervenants : John Mitchell (Stanford Unviersity), Ran Canetti (Tel Aviv University), Ralf Küsters (Trier University), Véronique Cortier (LORIA), David Basin (ETH Zurich), Andre Scedrov (University of Pennsylvania), équipe Inria SECSI
- Organisateurs : LSV
Localisation
ENS Cachan
61 Avenue du Président Wilson
94230 Cachan
Keywords: Equipe SECSI LSV Saclay - Île-de-France
Inscription
- Inscriptions closes.