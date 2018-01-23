Événément scientifique

Seminar@SystemX avec Vincent Leclère

Vincent Leclère, chercheur à l’École des ponts ParisTech, va animer un Seminar@systemX le 23 mars de 14h à 15h30 à l’IRT SystemX (bâtiment 863, salle Bienvenüe) : « Decomposition methods for stochastic optimization problems » Date : 23/03/2017

23/03/2017 Lieu : IRT SystemX - Centre d’intégration Nano-INNOV – Bât N3 8, Avenue de la Vauve – CS 90070 91127 PALAISEAU CEDEX

Résumé

A lot of industrial problems consists in managing a dynamic system over time by minimizing costs while satisfying all constraints. Most of the times some parameters are unknown or random and can be represented as stochastic process. Multistage stochastic optimization is the field of mathematics that deals with such problems. Even medium sized multistage stochastic program are numerically challenging. One way of dealing with these problems consists in decomposing them in smaller subproblems that are easier to solve. The subproblem will then send information over the solution to a master program that will adapt them. Iteratively the solution of the subproblem should leads to a solution to the global problem. Decomposition approach for deterministic problems are well-known, but extending them to a stochastic setting can be quite tricky.

In this talk we will present the framework of multistage stochastic program and show different decomposition methods highlighting the use case conditions of these methods.

Biographie

Après des études à l’École polytechnique, Vincent Leclère a suivi le master d’optimisation, jeux et modélisation économique de l’université Paris VI. Il a ensuite effectué une thèse sur les méthodes de décomposition en optimisation stochastique, avant d’effectuer un postdoctorat à l’université de Berkeley, en Californie. En 2014 il rejoint le CERMICS, laboratoire de mathématiques appliquée de l’École des ponts sur les sujets à la frontière entre l’optimisation stochastique, la recherche opérationnelle et le machine learning .

Mots-clés : Inria Saclay - Île-de-France Vincent Leclère IRT SystemX