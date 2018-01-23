Conférence
Symposium on Computational Geometry 2011
The 27th Annual Symposium on Computational Geometry will be held in Paris.
The topics of the Symposium reflect the rich diversity of research interests in computational geometry. They are intended to highlight both the depth and scope of computational geometry, and to invite fruitful interactions with other disciplines.
- Date : 13/06/2011 au 15/06/2011
- Lieu : UICP, Paris 15è
- Intervenants : Jan Kratochvíl (Carles University Prague), Ross Purves (University of Zurich)
- Organisateurs : Inria
Localisation
UICP
16 rue Jean Rey
75015 Paris
Keywords: Équipe GEOMETRICA Conférence scientifique Saclay - Île-de-France
En savoir plus
- Site web de la conférence SOCG 2011
Voir aussi
- L'équipe GEOMETRICA
- Page personnelle de Frédéric Chazal
- Page personnelle de Steve Oudot
- Page personnelle de Marc Glisse