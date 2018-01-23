Workshop

ECC 2015 : 19th Workshop on Elliptic Curve Cryptography

Elliptic curve based cryptosystems are the first choice whenever information needs to be transmitted securely: data transfer over the Internet, electronic commerce, electronic passports are only a few examples. Indeed, for a given security level, elliptic curves require smaller key sizes than any other system. Since 1997, the Workshop on Elliptic Curve cryptography – ECC has become the major annual event for academic and industrial researchers working on this topic of modern cryptology. Date : 23/09/2015 au 30/09/2015

23/09/2015 au 30/09/2015 Organisateurs : INRIA Bordeaux–Sud-Ouest, the Mathematics (IMB) and Informatics (LaBRI) laboratories of University of Bordeaux.

The three day conference comprises about fifteen invited lectures by world-renowned scientist, presenting the major advances of the previous year. Topics range widely from new mathematical and algorithmic results on elliptic curves and abelian varieties, over implementations and attacks of cryptosystems up to practical studies on real-world use of curve based cryptography. One or two talks on related topics in cryptology complete the panorama.

The conference takes place from September 28 to 30, following the summer school in the week before.

Keywords: Elliptic Curve Cryptography