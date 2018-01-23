Workshop
Interface cerveau-machine : une journée pour approfondir ses connaissances
© Inria / Photo G. Maisonneuve
Laurent Bougrain organise, en collaboration avec la société g-tec, cette session ouverte aux étudiants et aux professionnels qui utilisent les BCI dans leur champ d'intervention.
- Date : 18/10/2013
Programme de la journée
09:30
introduction to the Major BCI Approaches & introduction to hard- and software
11:00
Laurent Bougrain, maître de conférences, Université de Lorraine
“Current research in Brain-Computer Interfaces”
12:00: lunch
13:00
hands-on session: BCI live experiments (P300-spelling, motor-imagery, SSVEP control, functional mapping...)
16:00
final discussions & questions
Localisation
Keywords: Brain-computer interfaces Inria Nancy - Grand Est G-tec
Inscriptions
L'inscription est gratuite mais obligatoire en raison de la capacité de la salle.
Attendance is free of charge, but registration is required because space is limited.
Contactez / contact Alexander Lechner