Workshop

Interface cerveau-machine : une journée pour approfondir ses connaissances

© Inria / Photo G. Maisonneuve

Laurent Bougrain organise, en collaboration avec la société g-tec, cette session ouverte aux étudiants et aux professionnels qui utilisent les BCI dans leur champ d'intervention.

  • Date : 18/10/2013

Programme de la journée

 

09:30

introduction to the Major BCI Approaches & introduction to hard- and software

11:00

Laurent Bougrain, maître de conférences, Université de Lorraine

“Current research in Brain-Computer Interfaces”

12:00: lunch

13:00

hands-on session: BCI live experiments (P300-spelling, motor-imagery, SSVEP control, functional mapping...)

16:00

final discussions & questions

Localisation

Keywords: Brain-computer interfaces Inria Nancy - Grand Est G-tec

