Séminaire

Séminaire Digiteo : "Free Software & Free Hardware Designs"

Le prochain séminaire Digiteo se tiendra le lundi 16 novembre 2015 à 14h30 dans l'amphithéâtre Janet à Supélec. Il sera animé par Richard Stallman, President of Free Software Foundation. Date : 16/11/2015

Biographie

Dr. Richard Stallman launched the free software movement in 1983 and started the development of the GNU operating system (see www.gnu.org) in 1984. GNU is free software: everyone has the freedom to copy it and redistribute it, with or without changes. The GNU/Linux system, basically the GNU operating system with Linux added, is used on tens of millions of computers today. Stallman has received the ACM Grace Hopper Award, a MacArthur Foundation fellowship, the Electronic Frontier Foundation's Pioneer Award, and the Takeda Award for Social/Economic Betterment, as well as several doctorates honoris causa, and has been inducted into the Internet Hall of Fame.

Localisation

