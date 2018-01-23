Workshop Bioinformatique en Neuroimagerie

Programme :

9:00 Welcome

Session 1 : Examples and on-going Studies

9:20 The IMAGEN study: reinforcement-related behaviour in normal brain function and psychopathology – G. Schuhmann

10:00 Use of neuroimaging to investigate the genetic basis of human diseases – G.Tan

10:40 Coffee break

Session 2 : Network models for the statistical analysis of neuroimaging-genetic data

11:00 Deciphering network structure via stochastic block model – S. Robin

11:30 Inference of Sparse Gaussian graphical models with latent structure – C. Charbonnier

12:00 Lunch Break

Session 3 : Current developments on genetics, neuroimaging and methods

13:20 Overview of NeuroImaging phenotypes – Roberto Toro

14:00 Modelling networks involved in tumor progression – Emmanuel Barillot

14:40 Coffee break

Session 4 : Methods for the statistical analysis of neuroimaging-genetic data

15:00 Sparse regression models to detect gene effects in GWA studies of brain images – G. Montana

15:30 Multivariate modeling in neuroimaging genetics - C. Beckmann

16:00 Bridging the gap between imaging and genetics : A multivariate approach based on feature selection and sparse Partial Least Squares - E Duchesnay

16 :30 Round table:

Identification of the modeling and computational bottlenecks for sensitive neuroimaging/genetics data analysis – All speakers, animated by H. Benali –

17 :30 Concluding remarks by A. Brice

17:45 Cocktail