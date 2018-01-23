Événements scientifiques

Printemps de l'Innovation Open Source

Le Printemps de l’Innovation Open Source est le rendez-vous de l’excellence scientifique et technologique du libre et de l’open source . Initiée par le GTLL (Groupe thématique logiciel libre de Systematic) et l’Irill (Initiative de recherche et innovation sur le logiciel libre), l'OSIS vise à montrer le rayonnement international de projets issus de la recherche et de l’innovation françaises. Cette année, l'événement se déroule du jeudi 11 mai au lundi 26 juin 2017. Date : 11/05/2017 au 26/06/2017

Pourquoi venir ?

Pour élargir et approfondir ses connaissances sur un ensemble de technologies clés pour la transformation numérique et la compétivité des entreprises, en interagissant directement avec les créateurs de ces technologies et les pionniers de leurs usages ;

Pour découvrir, en amont de la courbe d'adoption par le marché, les projets d'innovation académiques et industriels dont l'impact se fera sentir dans les années à venir ;

Pour comprendre comment appliquer dès aujourd'hui ces connaissances à ses problématiques métiers – depuis la vision stratégique jusqu'aux détails d'implémentation rarement évoqués mais souvent cruciaux ;

Pour rencontrer ses pairs et faire émerger de nouvelles collaborations.

Retrouver le programme détaillé en cliquant sur les titres des journées

Jeudi 11 mai - Open Source et sécurité pour l’Internet des Objets

9h - 18h / CNRS, Paris

Résumé : Pour l'industrie des objets connectés, intégrer l'écosystème du libre est une nécessité et une assurance de pérennité. La sécurité liée à ces nouveaux développements est également un point fondamental qui sera abordé l'après-midi.

Programme dirigé par Pierre Ficheux (directeur technique de Smile-ECS) ; Mehdi Ammi (maître de conférences, université de Paris-Sud / LIMSI-CNRS) et Isabelle Fantoni (directrice de recherche CNRS).

Vendredi 12 mai - Blockchains - Réalités techniques et perspectives scientifiques

14h - 19h / BPIFrance, Paris

Résumé : Les technologies et les idées autour des blockchains foisonnent, et de nombreuses questions scientifiques et techniques se posent. Du point de vue de l'analyse, la question est de qualifier ces protocoles en termes de fonctionnalité et de sécurité. Du point de vue constructif, le monde académique nous laisse avoir un regard sur le futur, avec de plus grandes potentialités à venir. Cette journée propose de porter ces deux regards, avec des intervenants académiques, mais aussi des sociétés qui sont déjà positionnées sur le "coup d'après".

Programme dirigé par Daniel Augot (Inria) et Fabrice Le Fessant (Inria, OCamlPro)

Mercredi 17 mai - Langages et Outils pour la fiabilité logicielle

14h - 17h / IRILL, Paris

Résumé : Augmenter la fiabilité d'un logiciel permet à la fois de diminuer les risques pour ses utilisateurs, et de diminuer ses coûts pour ses concepteurs. Les langages modernes et les outils d'analyse permettent d'aider considérablement le développeur dans cette tâche souvent ingrate.

Programme dirigé par Emmanuel Chailloux (LIP6/UPMC, Irill) et Roberto Di Cosmo (Irif, Irill, Inria, UPD)

Mardi 23 mai - Open Source pour le Cloud

10h - 17h / ESIEA, Paris

Résumé : L'Open Source est omniprésent dans les technologies de Cloud . Cette journée permettra d'apporter un éclairage académique et industriel autour de ces deux technologies. Nous aborderons l'optimisation des ressources gérées par ces technologies, quelles sont les manières d'architecturer les applications en utilisant des microservices, et les problématiques engendrées par la virtualisation de réseau associée aux machines virtuelles et aux conteneurs.

Programme dirigé par Hervé Leclerc et Jonathan Rivalan (Alter Way) ; Christophe Sauthier (Objectif Libre) et Gilles Muller (Inria)

9h - 17h / Amphithéâtre Buffon, Paris

Résumé : This one-day workshop aims at gathering both academic and industrial users of the environments Frama-C and SPARK, for sharing experiences and discussing perspectives. It is co-organized by CEA List, AdaCore, Inria joint lab ProofInUse, and Université Paris-Diderot. workshop will take place in the context of the event `Open Source Innovation Spring 2017' initiated by thematic group `Logiciel libre' of the cluster Systematic-Paris-Region and IRILL (`Initiative de Recherche et Innovation sur le Logiciel Libre').

Programme dirigé par Yannick Moy (AdaCore) ; Claude Marché (Inria Saclay) ; Florent Kirchner et Nikolai Kosmatov (LIST CEA Tech) et Mihaela Sighireanu (université Paris-Diderot).

Lundi 12 juin - PyParis

9h - 18h / ESILV, Paris

Résumé : The PyParis conference (June 12-13 2017) is a gathering of users and developers of tools written in the Python programming language. Our goals are to provide Python enthusiasts a place to share ideas and learn from each other about how best to apply the language and tools to ever-evolving challenges in the vast realm of data analytics, cloud computing, web application development, IoT, scientific computing, etc. We aim to be an accessible, community-driven conference, with tutorials for novices, advanced topical workshops for practitioners, and opportunities for package developers and users to meet in person. A major goal of PyParis is to provide a venue for users across all the various domains of information technology and computer science to share their experiences and their techniques, as well as highlight the triumphs and potential pitfalls of using Python for certain kinds of problems. This year, we will have the following tracks:

Data analytics ("PyData") and scientific computing (including a special track dedicated toscikit-learn)

Apps and cloud computing

Core Python

Education

More information coming soon with a dedicated website.

Programme dirigé par Stéfane Fermigier (Abilian) et Gaël Varoquaux (Inria).

Mardi 13 juin - scikit-learn day

9h - 17h / ESILV, Paris

Résumé : The scikit-learn days will unite a community of users and developers doing machine learning and data science in Python. The goals are to provide Python enthusiasts a place to share ideas and learn from each other about how best to apply the language and tools to ever-evolving challenges in the vast realm of data management, processing, analytics, and visualization. We aim to be an accessible, community-driven conference, with tutorials for novices, advanced topical workshops for practitioners, andopportunities for package developers and users to meet in person. Our goal is to provide a discussion forum across all the various domains of data analysis to share experiences and techniques on data as well as progresses of libraries.

Programme dirigé par Alexandre Gramfort (Telecom ParisTech) et Gaël Varoquaux (Inria)

Lundi 26 juin - OW2con'17 - New Challenges of Mainstream Open Source Software

9h - 18h / Orange Labs, Paris (Châtillon)

Résumé : OW2con'17 is the annual community event of the OW2 community. It will bring together technology experts, software architects, IT developers, project managers and decision-makers from all around the world. The conference program will cover a wide range of topics, including privacy and security, accessibility, open cloud, IoT and mobility, enterprise application platforms, software quality and market readiness, business models and project governance. Attend OW2con'17 for two days of useful and insightful project presentations, demonstrations, roundtables, keynote presentations, plus free lunch and, this year, aspecial 10th anniversary celebration dinner party!

The call for presentation is open until May 5.

Programme dirigé par OW2, Cedric Thomas , le OW2 Technology Council et le OW2 Management Office .

Mots-clés : Open Source Innovation Spring Inria Saclay - Île-de-France Big Data Cloud Qualité logicielle IoT Blockchain